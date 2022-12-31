SHV: The Wait Is Finally Over. A Nice Place To Hide, For Now

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
847 Followers

Summary

  • SHV invests in US Treasury Bills with maturities from 3 months to 12 months.
  • After 15 years of rarely meriting investor attention, SHV finds itself in the "sweet spot" of a historically rough market environment.
  • The yield curve's peak is right in the neighborhood that SHV patrols.
  • At least while the market climate is what it is currently, SHV is a solid place to seek shelter.
  • It gets a Strong Buy rating from us, for investors seeking to tap into the recent spike in short-term rates.

Stimulus Check

LPETTET

By Rob Isbitts

Strategy

The iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) invests in a portfolio of US Treasury Bills which mature between 3 and 12 months out. Thus, the main activity in this ETF is rolling over T-Bills to buy

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
847 Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.