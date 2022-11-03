Lower Inflation Signals Are Piling Up - Ways To Take Advantage

Jan. 01, 2023 10:13 AM ETAGNC, MTG, NMIH, RDN
Gary J. Gordon
Summary

  • I review 9 important parts of the economy currently showing signs of slowing inflation or deflation.
  • Business costs (PPI) have been declining, a leading indicator of the CPI.
  • Two investment ideas in my housing and consumer finance area of expertise are AGNC and mortgage insurers.

INFLATION word on calculator in idea for FED consider interest rate hike, world economics and inflation control, US dollar inflation

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

This article walks you through – quickly, I promise – the increasing number of data points showing sharply declining inflation. I suggest that you take two actions with my conclusion:

  1. If you know a member of the
Business payroll plans

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Household savings rate

FRED

Household net worth yearly changes

Federal Reserve

Home price changes

FRED

Lumber costs

FRED

Oil price per barrel

FRED

New and used car price changes

FRED

CPI vs PPI

FRED

This article was written by

Gary J. Gordon
Gary Gordon’s career was on Wall Street, where he was a stock analyst covering the housing, mortgage and consumer finance industries. He also served as a U.S. investment strategist and as a portfolio manager. The bulk of his work career was at PaineWebber and UBS. He is now retired. Mr. Gordon is an adjunct professor at Mercy College in New York. He teaches economics on campus and math at prisons (Sing Sing and Taconic in New York). He also presents financial literacy seminars to adults and students. He is on the Board of Hudson Link (college education for incarcerated men and women) and the Baron de Hirsch Fund. Mr. Gordon is married with two young adult children. He has degrees from Colgate University (BA '74, philosophy) and The Wharton School (MBA '77, finance).

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RDN, AGNC, MTG, NMIH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

