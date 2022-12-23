Northrop Grumman: Buy The Next Correction

Jan. 02, 2023 7:30 AM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
19.72K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, I start by explaining why Northrop Grumman was made one of my largest positions, as it brings both growth and safety to one's portfolio.
  • Northrop Grumman benefits from improved defense spending and its ability to deliver next-gen defense capabilities.
  • While its yield is somewhat low, NOC is a phenomenal dividend growth stock set to accelerate revenue and free cash flow growth in the years ahead.
  • Unfortunately, the valuation is lofty, making it important to buy the stock on weakness to avoid an unfavorable risk/reward.

Eurosatory 2022 International Fair Dedicated To Defence

Kiran Ridley/Getty Images News

Introduction

2022 is over, and what a year it has been! The stock market entered a bear market, the Federal Reserve started one of the most hawkish hiking cycles in modern history, and a lot of fast-growing tech stocks

Author

Author

Portfolio Visualizer

TradingView (NOC/SPX Ratio)

Wall Street Journal

Northrop Grumman

TIKR.com

Federal Reserve Bank of New York (Via Bloomberg)

Data by YCharts

Northrop Grumman

TIKR.com

Data by YCharts

TIKR.com

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NOC, LMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

