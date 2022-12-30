2022 has been a wild ride for Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shareholders. After a failed sales process and massive earnings shortfall (discussed below), shares have been cut in half in 2022.
However, I believe that normalized earnings are nearly double the current levels. Further, the continued presence of activist shareholder Macellum, recent departure of several top executives, and significant real estate value (discussed below) suggest the company remains 'in play' for a buyout should financing conditions improve.
Cost inflation and a weaker consumer spending environment have caused Kohl's to meaningfully underperform its initial 2022 guidance. Entering 2022, Kohl's had expected to earn $7-7.50 per share. After reducing guidance upon the release of 2Q results, Kohl's scrapped guidance all together when it reported 3Q results:
Beyond internal issues (departure of CEO, CMO) like most retailers Kohl's has been suffering from a difficult retail environment. Factors which have depressed results include:
As we sit today, consensus earnings estimates for Kohl's are just $3.05 per share (-58% versus midpoint of original 2022 and -59% versus 2021 actual EPS).
While current results are depressed due to the factors cited above, I expect that results will improve as:
Historically Kohl's has generated operating margins in the 6-9% range over the past decade. I assume that Kohl's can produce a 6.5% normalized operating margin on a base of $18 billion in revenue which gets me to an estimate of $5.80 in normalized EPS.
My 6.5% operating margin is at the low end of the historical range and takes into account the increased pressure the business has felt from off-price retailers such as TJX Companies (TJX), Ross Stores (ROST) and Burlington (BURL). In recent years we've seen that department stores like Dillard's (DDS) and Macy's (M) improve their fortunes through cost cutting and improved merchandising/brand partnerships. Kohl's should be able to benefit from some of these types of initiatives as well. For instance, I expect that the expansion of Kohl's partnership with Sephora will lead to a rebound in foot traffic and sales.
Applying an 8-10 P/E multiple to my normalized EPS estimate yields a value of $45-58 per share implying 78-130% upside.
Given that Kohl's has been evaluating a sale and that its real estate has been seen as a significant component of its value, I have attempted to value the company's real estate holdings. While rising interest rates and a difficult transaction financing environment were in part to blame for the failure of a sales process, should the financing environment improve/interest rates decline, I expect that we could see deal speculation pick up again.
Kohl's has accumulated a significant real estate portfolio -the company owns over 600 retail properties in shopping centers throughout the country as well as some warehouses.
As shown above, Kohl's owns the land and building for 410 of its stores. Further, the company owns the building (but leases the land) for another 238 stores. Below I attempt to conservatively estimate the value of Kohl's real estate holdings:
As shown above, I estimate that Kohl's real estate is worth about $6 billion. To value its retail real estate portfolio, I assigned a value of $140 per square foot to the properties where Kohl's owns both the land and building. These properties are predominantly located in shopping centers. This compares to an implied valuation of $175-255 per foot for shopping center REITs like Brixmor (BRX), Kimco (KIM), and Kite Realty (KRG).
I value Kohl's fully owned retail real estate at a discount because the aforementioned shopping center REITs have made significant progress in whittling down their real estate holdings by divesting properties with inferior demographic characteristics over the years. Kohl's has not gone through an equivalent divestiture process and likely owns many less desirable properties. In addition, a buyer for Kohl's properties would likely incur expenditure to re-tenant any space Kohl's looks to shed (in most cases involving a reconfiguration of the space as very few tenants require ~70k square feet of space).
I assume that properties where Kohl's does not own the building have a valuation equal to half the fully owned properties. I then value the company's owned warehouse real estate at $80 per square foot. This is at the low end of the comparable range for warehouse real estate ($100-250 per square foot).
Kohl's has a total enterprise value (market cap plus net debt) of $7.5 billion. Based on my estimate, Kohl's real estate accounts for 80% of its enterprise value. This implies that the company's retail operation (deducting pro-forma additional rent expense that would be incurred in a separation of retail and real estate) trades at an implied value of just 2x normalized operating profit. Were the company able to unlock the real estate value in a tax efficient manner and the market to apply a 6x multiple to its pro-forma operating profit (after adjustment for higher rent paid), Kohl's would be worth $65 per share.
Kohl's is a challenged business operating in a competitive environment. That said, I don't believe that current results are reflective of the medium term earnings power of the business. Assuming a modest improvement in the external environment, Kohl's shares look to have significant upside. As such, I've taken a small position in the stock.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KSS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Also LONG BURL.
