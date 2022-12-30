Kohl's: Trading Below 5x Normalized EPS And Yielding 8%

Jan. 01, 2023 9:24 PM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)1 Comment
Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
2.48K Followers

Summary

  • A failed sales process and a difficult year for retail have caused Kohl's share price to fall nearly 50% in 2022.
  • Kohl's trades at 8.3x current EPS and just 4.3x my estimate of normalized earnings per share.
  • Several factors have caused 2022 EPS to be well below my estimate of normalized earnings for Kohl's. I expect normalized EPS to be nearly double 2022 levels.
  • The continued presence of an activist shareholder and the departure of long-time top executives suggest Kohl's may be more amenable to a sale or other transaction to enhance shareholder value.
  • While Kohl's retail business will likely remain challenged, I see EPS improving significantly over the next couple years. At $25, Kohl's offers a favorable risk-return to contrarian investors.
General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

2022 has been a wild ride for Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shareholders. After a failed sales process and massive earnings shortfall (discussed below), shares have been cut in half in 2022.

However, I believe that normalized earnings are nearly double the current levels. Further, the

This article was written by

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
2.48K Followers
Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KSS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also LONG BURL.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.