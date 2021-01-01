K92 Mining: Industry-Leading Growth At A Reasonable Price

Jan. 01, 2023 10:08 PM ETK92 Mining Inc. (KNT:CA), KNTNF
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.27K Followers

Summary

  • K92 Mining was one of the better-performing gold miners in 2022, achieving a positive year-to-date return despite a 15% decline for the Gold Juniors Index.
  • This outperformance can be attributed to K92's continued exploration success and ability to consistently deliver on promises, with the latter being a rare trait in the small-cap producer space.
  • In addition, K92 has unveiled an ambitious growth plan, with its Stage 4 Expansion highlighting the potential to increase annual production to an average of ~273,000 gold ounces per annum.
  • With K92 Mining having a top-3 growth profile, a management team that consistently delivers, and this being a very solid exploration story, I would view pullbacks below US$4.90 as buying opportunities.

Landscape of Kratke mountain range around Ramu river and valley, Eastern Highlands Province, Papua New Gunea

HomoCosmicos

Just over two months ago, I wrote on K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF), noting that any pullbacks into the US$4.50 - US$4.90 zone would provide a low-risk area to start a position in the stock. After a sharp leg down into

Judd Mineralization

Judd Mineralization (Company Presentation)

K92 Mining - Quarterly Production

K92 Mining - Quarterly Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

K92 Mining - Quarterly Revenue

K92 Mining - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

K92 Mining - Gold Price, AISC, AISC Margins

K92 Mining - Gold Price, AISC, AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Kora Resource & Expansion Drilling

Kora Resource & Expansion Drilling (Company Website)

Judd Resource & Expansion Drilling

Judd Resource & Expansion Drilling (Company Website)

KNTNF Daily Chart

KNTNF Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.27K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IAUX, GOLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.