QQQ: Further Correction On Sector Rotation

Jan. 01, 2023 10:49 PM ETInvesco QQQ ETF (QQQ)
Summary

  • QQQ Closely Tracks the Nasdaq 100 (NDX).
  • Earnings downgraded: Since June 2022, earnings for 2023 have been reduced by 12.8% but still point to a 5.6% gain vs 2022.
  • Higher Valuation: While the weighted PE has increased from 16.5x to 18.7x on 2023 consensus estimates.
  • QQQ risks underperforming due to sector rotation.

Spinning gyroscope, balancing on a red cable

I Like That One/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) tracks the tech heavy NASDAQ 100-Index (NDX), which has been negatively impacted in 2022 by the Fed rate hikes, inflation, strong US dollar and looming recession

QQQ, NDX and Nasdaq performance

QQQ, NDX and NASDAQ Performance (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Earnings and valuation of QQQ component stock

Earnings and Valuation Analysis (Created by author with data from Invesco and Capital IQ)

NDX fwd PE

NDX Fwd PE (x) (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

QQQ stock breakdown

QQQ Stock Concentration (Created by author with data from Invesco)

QQQ Sector Allocation

QQQ Sector Allocation (Image from Invesco)

This article was written by

Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

