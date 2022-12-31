Invest In BNY Mellon - The World's Largest Custodian Bank

Collin Sclesky profile picture
Collin Sclesky
22 Followers

Summary

  • BNY Mellon shares can currently be purchased below their 1992 IPO price of $47.18.
  • Consecutive earnings misses have hurt BNY Mellon's valuation.
  • Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 earnings reports are key to the stock's long-term appreciation.
  • Discounted future dividends indicate an intrinsic value of $59 per share.

Oldest Bank In The U.S., BNY Mellon, To Add Cryptocurrency Services

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Investors should buy shares of The Bank of New York BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK).

BNY Mellon presents an interesting value opportunity for investors. The stock struggled throughout 2022, down 22% YTD. Moreover, Q2 and Q3 earnings

Chart
Data by YCharts

BNY Mellon Q3 2022 10Q filing

BNY Mellon Q3 2022 10Q filing

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Goldman Sachs Global Economics, Commodities, and Strategy Research

Goldman Sachs Global Economics, Commodities, and Strategy Research

BNY Mellon 2021 10K Filing

BNY Mellon 2021 10K Filing

This article was written by

Collin Sclesky profile picture
Collin Sclesky
22 Followers
Undergraduate in the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. My fundamental analysis is inspired by the work of Benjamin Graham and Peter Lynch. My technical analysis is inspired by R.N. Elliot. I use three statement models, discounted cash flow models, and leveraged buyout models to illustrate my analyses. In addition, I use ideas on development economics in my stock picking. My favorite development economists are Amartya Sen, Douglass North, and Muhammad Yunus. I think that their work in understanding the macroeconomy provides great insight into how companies are able to capture positive social sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.