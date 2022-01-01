The Dow Stock Dogs Performed In 2022

Jan. 02, 2023 12:38 AM ETCVX, MRK, AMGN, IBM, KO, DOW, VZ, WBA, MMM, INTC, CSCO, JPM, DVY, SDY, NOBL
David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.27K Followers

Summary

  • Very few investment categories generated a positive return in 2022.
  • Over the years, the Dogs of the Dow strategy has generated mixed results, but in a year like 2022, dividends mattered.
  • The dividend payers and dividend growers do not outperform every year; however, incorporating stocks with favorable dividend characteristics into one's portfolio can reduce the portfolio's overall volatility.

dog money and piggy bank

damedeeso

With the market's close on Friday, investors happily said goodbye to 2022. Very few investment categories generated a positive return in 2022. One area within equities that outperformed the broader market was stocks that had dividends associated with them. I have highlighted

Dogs of the Dow 2022 performance

income equity ETF 2022 performance

This article was written by

David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.27K Followers
HORAN Capital Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor that manages investment portfolios for individuals and institutions. Our firm utilizes a disciplined investing approach that should create wealth for our clients over time. Our investment bias is to invest in companies that generate a steady return over time, i.e., singles and doubles. This singles and doubles approach tends to lead to investments in higher quality dividend growth/cash flow growth companies. On the other hand, there are times when a company's stock price seems to be trading below its fair valuation. Short term gains are possible in these situations. I have been managing investment portfolios for individuals and institutions for over fifteen years and believe investing is like running a marathon and not a sprint. Taking the road less traveled, more often than not, leads to higher returns. Visit: The Blog of HORAN Capital Advisors at (https://horanassoc.com/insights/market-commentary-blog)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.