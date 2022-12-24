Adjusting Portfolio Strategy - A 2023 Update

Jan. 02, 2023 8:00 AM ETFOJCF, BMY, LVMUY, TLTZF, YARIY, TELNF, MO, SPG, T, BASFY, BTI, O, MURGY, ALIZY, LYB8 Comments
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Marketplace

Summary

  • I believe it's time to provide an update on my portfolio strategy and what sort of opportunities you may expect from me going forward into the next year.
  • I won't be changing the fundamentals - value and upside as well as safety will continue to guide my investing and how I go about making money in general.
  • However, certain approaches will take more of a forefront sort of role - and you may be interested to see what you can expect out of me this coming year.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Author's Note: This portfolio strategy article was Published on iREIT on Alpha at Christmas of 2022.

Asia stock trader agent or Sale tax loan broker advice brief and point hand to graph report talk to client at office desk show budget chart data or legal result on claim form. Trust will in work plan.

Chaay_Tee

Dear subscribers,

2022, despite everything that has been going on, has been a successful year of investment for me. I say this because my core

Nordnet Author's Non-SEK portfolio

Nordnet Author's Non-SEK portfolio (Nordnet)

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
29.07K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

36 year old DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.

I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALIZY, AMGN, ALSMY, BASFY, BMY, BTI, DTEGY, FOJCF, GLPI, IBKR, INTC, KMB, LVMHF, LYB, MO, MRK, MURGY, O, SPG, T, TELNF, TELNY, TLSNY, TLTZF, VICI, VZ, YARIY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved.

I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks I write about.

Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.