Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical: We Do Not See Any Improvements

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.47K Followers

Summary

  • Many oil and gas companies will deliver excellent results in 2022, but we fear this Chinese company will not shine.
  • One explosion in a plant and concern about the ability to pass on cost still lingers.
  • Reporting standards will drop after their exit from NYSE.
manufacturing and storage facilities oil and gas refineries products for sales and export international shipping frighted transportation open sea aerial view at night over lighting with blue sky background

DINphotogallery

Investment thesis

In our last article on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCPK:SHIIY) of July 11, titled “Uncertainties Around Ability To Pass On Costs, we gave it a Hold stance as we thought that there was

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.47K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHEL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.