SPGP: Growth Estimates A Concern After Last Month's Reconstitution

Summary

  • SPGP's Index reconstituted last month, effectively reversing many of the changes from June. Health Care exposure increased by 9%, while Financials dipped about the same.
  • Volatility increased for the second straight time. SPGP's five-year beta is 1.12 compared to 1.08 last month and 0.93 one year ago.
  • The new portfolio trades at 16.43x forward earnings with a 14.51% earnings growth rate, consistent with what GARP investors expect. However, my main concern is that the growth won't materialize.
  • SPGP's constituents have a disastrous 4.38/10 EPS Revision Score, indicating analysts continuously are downgrading earnings expectations. In a way, SPGP is aggressively bottom-feeding the growth market.
  • I like the GARP approach, and SPGP's long-term track record is solid. But this portfolio relies on market sentiment turning bullish again. My view is that we're not there yet, and I recommend investors avoid speculation.
Dollars and the inscription Fair on wooden blocks. Balance. Fair value pricing, money debt. Fair deal. Reasonable price. Justified risk. Honest loan. Secured loans.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Today's article aims to inform readers of recent changes to the Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP). After December's Index reconstitution, SPGP is back to overweighting Health Care and reduced exposure to many

DuPont Model

Corporate Finance Institute

SPGP Sector Allocations

Invesco

SPGP Top 10 Holdings

Invesco

SPGP vs. SPYV vs. SPY vs. SPYG Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

SPGP Additions

Portfolio Visualizer

SPGP Deletions

Portfolio Visualizer

SPGP Additions Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

SPGP Deletions Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

SPGP Industry Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

