A lot of market commentary as of late has been focused on the large-cap indices such as the S&P500 (SP500), the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and the Dow Jones Index (DJI). This is unsurprisingly given the sharp falls by the tech leaders of the last decade; Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA).
But how have the mid caps and small caps done? In a recent previous article, I analyzed Vanguard's Russell 2000 small-cap index (VTWO). In this piece, I compare its cousin, the Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF), which consists of a mid-cap and small-cap blend.
The table above shows the sector weights of the VTWO and VXF ETFs. Although they have similar sector-wise compositions, a main difference is observed in the heavy concentration of the technology sector in VXF, which has 7.4% relative overweight compared to VTWO. While financials, industrials, and consumer discretionary occupied the top 3 sectors for VTWO, technology, financials, and industrials were the major dominant sectors in VXF ETF.
The top 5 holdings for VXF constitute only 4.1% of the total exposure, suggesting that it is a well-diversified ETF. There is broad sectoral exposure in the top 5 names. The top 5 holdings for VXF are Blackstone Inc. (BX), Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG). The top 5 holdings contribution is greater than VTWO by 2.6%. Further details on VTWO's top 5 composition is shown here.
The key fundamental drivers and monitorables are the usual suspects: interest rates and recession developments. I have written about these themes in-depth in my article on VTWO.
If this is your first time reading a Hunting Alpha article using Technical Analysis, you may want to read this post, which explains how and why I read the charts the way I do, utilizing principles of Flow, Location and Trap.
My relative money flow analysis anticipates a sideways move in VXF/SPX500. Rejections were observed at key monthly resistance levels because of a lack of interest from buyers at these levels. Prices have fallen 30% from the recent highs of 2021.
On a standalone basis, I anticipate a sharp decline in VXF. This is because buyers got trapped playing the breakout to the upside at monthly resistance levels, triggering an entry for the genuine seller move. I anticipate the price to go down and eventually break the immediate monthly support level, perhaps after some consolidation.
As can be seen in the chart above, I anticipate VXF to continue underperforming VTWO after a brief pullback toward monthly resistance, followed by a move down to the monthly support area. This may be due to the 7.4% higher technology exposure amid an environment when technology stocks have been major underperformers.
VXF ETF is showing a bearish trend on a standalone basis and VXF/SPX500 is showing signs of a sideways move over the coming months. I do not see much signs of bullishness in the overall small-cap and mid-cap space currently and expect the midcap weighted ETF VXF to continue underperforming the small-cap-focused VTWO over the upcoming months. As usual, I am tracking the key fundamental drivers such as interest rates and recession outlooks as I search for a tradeable direction on either VXF or VTWO. Overall, I reserve a 'hold' outlook on both these ETFs.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
