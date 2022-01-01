The following 2 histograms and table provide perspectives on stock and bond performance in 2022.
Stocks, as measured by the S&P 500, lost 18.6% which is a 25% real (inflation adjusted) loss, placing 2022 in the bottom decile of stock returns over the past 97 years
Bonds, as measured by the Vanguard Total Bond Index, lost 13.7%. this is -20.3% inflation adjusted, making it the worst annual bond return in the past 97 years.
The following table shows stock, bond, T-bill and inflation for the full 97 years and broken out by quinquennial and decade. The current quinquennial and decade have been the worst for bonds, losing 0.5% per year over the past 5 years and earning only 1% per year over the past decade. Bond losses in 2022 were the worst over the past 97 years.
It's official. Bond losses in 2022 are the worst in our 97-year history. Yet the 10-year government bond yield is only 4%. Historically bonds have yielded 3% above inflation, which is 10% in a 7% inflationary environment.
Bond losses could conceivably continue into 2023. The worst might not be over.
Similarly, stock losses reflect a gradual relief in the superbubble that has built up over the past 13 years. Rising interest rates will generate further stock price declines.
We are in a regression toward the mean, but the mean has not yet been reached.
