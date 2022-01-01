Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Could Be 2023's Best Yieldco

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.46K Followers

Summary

  • Atlantica's dividend yield is nearly at 7% as its common shares have fallen markedly over the last 12 months.
  • This fall came on the back of unfavourable foreign exchange movements of the highly geographically diversified yieldco.
  • The retracement has also seemingly raised the prospect of a dividend cut but this looks unlikely due to recent CAFD strength despite the rising rate environment.

Solar and wind energy farm

24K-Production

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) is one of my largest investments for the fast-growing climate economy. This describes the companies that are building the infrastructure underlying the shift towards a global low-carbon economy. This is an important transition if we are

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure CAFD By Geography

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Debt Reduction

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

This article was written by

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.46K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, and deSPACs.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AY, CWEN.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.