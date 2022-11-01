Capital Preservation And Patience, Only Then A Happy New Year

Summary

  • Lehman declared bankruptcy on September 15, 2008. Let’s compare SPY in 2022 to the experience of 2008 before the Lehman bankruptcy which then punctuated a year-long downside drift.
  • 2022 has exhibited a downside drift much like early 2008. Now what? There will be a capitulation, and it is likely to come in a rush with little warning.
  • I dropped the Nasdaq and most bonds in early ’22, and I’ve been overweighting floating-rate treasuries for months, constraining equity holdings to small commitments at select times.
  • That plan avoided most of the damage from both stocks and bonds, but gains have been elusive. Now I’m holding 95% floating-rate treasuries and 5% SDS (4% yields with inverse S&P).
  • Big gains will come from modest participation in a precipitous decline, identifying the bottom, and riding the 50% rise on the rebound. Capital preservation and patience will be rewarded.
Sailing yacht on the ocean

NiseriN

My working title for this article was "We Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet!" but in truth, I'm not big on predictions; I prefer to think in probability terms related to the near-term risk-reward profile. So, while I do believe this market is poised for a precipitous decline, let's

Monetary Largess

Fed Balance Sheet, FRED

2022

SPY, 2022 (Yahoo Finance)

2008 VIX Pre-Lehman

2008 SPY & VIX Pre-Lehman (Yahoo Finance)

Pre & Post Lehman Bankruptcy

SPY & VIX, Pre & Post Lehman (Yahoo Finance)

SPY Now v Then

SPY, 2008 v 2022 (Yahoo Finance)

This article was written by

Michael Gettings profile picture
Michael Gettings
2.45K Followers
Mr. Gettings is CEO of RiskCentrix, a firm that specializes in the establishment of disciplined programs for commodity risk mitigation, the integration of enterprise risk programs with financial management, and support in the area of risk-cognizant strategy formulation. He has 35+ years experience, originally in regulatory affairs with a major utility, then as founder and president of a natural gas marketing and trading firm. As a consultant, for the last 20 years he has developed and implemented innovative approaches to risk assessment and mitigation for utilities, power generators, and energy-intensive industrial firms. More recently he is retired, but for occasional consulting. He manages his own portfolio using many of the quantitative methods deployed throughout his career.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SDS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade a basket of ETFs and any tickers mentioned using the algorithm described as well as other analyses. I follow the algorithm very closely, but my own decisions could diverge occasionally based on personal circumstances. The algorithm monitors daily performance and periodically recalibrates parameters and triggers in a stepwise sequence. New calibrations are applied prospectively only, and not to the historical period from which they were derived. The algorithm described and the discussions herein are intended to provide a perspective on the probability of outcomes based on historically modeled performance. While I track one or more reference portfolios, I make no recommendations as to specific investments. I reserve the right to make changes to the algorithm and my own portfolio as I deem appropriate. Neither modeled performance nor past performance is any guarantee of future results.

Comments

