Disney's 2023 Path Forward

Jan. 02, 2023 5:57 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)TTD
Liang Zhao, CFA profile picture
Liang Zhao, CFA
1.6K Followers

Summary

  • Disney is the most loved and irreplaceable brand with unique pricing power in the world.
  • Disney DTC Business will continue to take shares, and turn profitable by 2024.
  • Linear TV is not dead right away, and Disney could have a way of a soft landing.
  • My valuation for DIS is $123, a +42% upside from its current price.

Disneyland 60th aniversary castle with people walking

FrozenShutter

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) generates revenue from two segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED), and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). DMED focuses on content creation by Studios, Entertainment, and Sports, and content distribution through Linear Networks (ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, Fox, etc.), Direct-to-Consumer (Disney+, ESPN+, and

CapitalIQ

CapitalIQ

Linear TV vs Connected TV

eMarketer

ARPU comparison

eMarketer

DTC subscribers

Disney SEC Filings

OTT Video subscribers

eMarketer

OTTVideo subs penetration

eMarketer

my stock valuation

my stock valuation

This article was written by

Liang Zhao, CFA profile picture
Liang Zhao, CFA
1.6K Followers
I was born and raised in Northeast China, and studied engineering at school. I hold a master's degree in EE from China.My first job was a software engineer at Lucent Technologies based in Beijing. Later I became interested in Finance, studied for CFA, and transitioned to a Business Analyst in FinTech. In that role I was dealing with stock trading data in my day-to-day responsibilities.In 2015 I moved to Evanston, IL. pursuing my full-time MBA at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. I interned at UBS Equity Research, took the Asset Management Practicum at Kellogg, and participated in a number of stock pitch competitions. Throughout all those practices I became effective in financial modeling, fundamental research, and investment thesis development. I follow the broad technology sector, and particularly like tech platform businesses. My past five years have been all spent in Digital Advertising. Stock research is still my No.1 hobby. I look forward to sharing more of my thoughts on Ad Tech stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.