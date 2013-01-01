Don't Hide From The Truth: Google Is A Steal

Jan. 02, 2023 8:57 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL3 Comments
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.44K Followers

Summary

  • Google stock double-dipped in October and December.
  • Google is a search monopoly with very valuable digital real estate. The company’s advertising revenues could rebound in 2023.
  • The market is too pessimistic about Google stock and the valuation has become really compelling again on the dip.

The new building at Google Bay View campus in Mountain View, California.

JHVEPhoto

There is a potential doubling down opportunity for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) whose stock is about to complete a double-dip.

Even though there is a risk that Google stock will test its recent low ($83.45), I believe the risk/reward trade-off for

Most Visited Websites

Most Visited Websites (Google)

Moving Average

Moving Average (Stockcharts.com)

Earnings Estimate

Earnings Estimate (Yahoo Finance)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.44K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.