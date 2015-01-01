Teladoc: A Bargain If It Ever Reaches GAAP Profitability

Summary

  • After a weak 2022, Teladoc shares are now trading 92% below their highs.
  • Confidence in management wanes in light of Livongo write-offs, missed forecasts and lack of profitability.
  • Despite various uncertainties, the share price currently offers an interesting opportunity.
  • In view of the positive free cash flow, EBITDA breakeven and growth, the valuation appears to be far too low.

Investment Thesis

In 2022, the Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) share again brought little joy to its investors, causing them to lose 75% of their share price, after already losing over 60% of its value in 2021. The reasons for this are complex: In 2021, the main reason

Teladoc Health Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

Teladoc Health Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance (Teladoc Q3 2022 Report)

Operating Expenses of Teladoc

Operating Expenses of Teladoc (Author´s Calculations, Annual Reports Teladoc Health)

Summary of long-term goals for Teladoc

Teladoc JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2022

Slide how Teladoc wants to reach growth targets

JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Teladoc Presentation

Development of Average Revenue per Member

Teladoc Health Q3 Presentation

