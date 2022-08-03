AsiaVision

U.S. Monkeypox cases have plummeted, we don't think it is likely the case numbers jump materially from here

We believe monkeypox is significantly less virulent and considering that transmission is mainly from direct contact with blood, unlike COVID-19 that can be transmitted with non-direct contacts, once the number of cases drops to a certain level, it is unlikely for it to spike again to a level that we have seen around August 2022.

US Monkeypox cases (CDC)

Public interest & retail interest around Monkeypox has plummeted, and so did SIGA's stock price

Furthermore, we highlight that the retail interest (which we believe correlates with Google searches) in monkeypox has dropped significantly since July, which overlaps with the trend in infection that we have seen with Monkeypox. Unless the number of cases spikes again to a level that we have seen in July, which we believe is unlikely considering how it is transmitted amongst individuals, we do not believe the momentum in the stock to come back.

Google trend search around monkeypox (Google trend)

A randomized, placebo-controlled trial is ongoing, but likely the positive results wouldn't move the needle

Around October 2022, SIGA Technologies and the management shared an update on the progress of three clinical trials evaluating TPOXX for treating monkeypox. They highlighted that three randomized, placebo-controlled trials have been initiated in the US, UK, and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in order to assess the safety and efficacy of the agent in treating monkeypox. We believe the US and UK trials will aim to enroll more than 500 patients, even though looking at the case numbers in decline, we are unsure if they will be able to reach that number. The trial going on in DRC is targeting over 450. Even though we believe the positive trial results should help expand TPOXX's commercialization in the US and other major economies, if monkeypox cases decline at this speed, we believe it will likely just end up being a solution looking for a problem and governments may decide not to stockpile TPOXX anymore.

Conclusion: Downgrading to a sell rating

The risk-reward set-up for investing in SIGA has aggravated significantly, mainly due to a decline in monkeypox cases. Unlike COVID-19, spikes in the new case have not been identified so far, which adds to our bearish view. At the current valuation, we do not recommend shorting the stock as the company can always sign more government contracts, which could potentially lead to a bear market rally. We remain on the sidelines and look forward to reading their data from the upcoming trial readout.