Stagwell Is Taking Market Share

Jan. 02, 2023 10:36 AM ETStagwell Inc. (STGW)1 Comment
Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
Marketplace

Summary

  • Stagwell pulled off a large acquisition and several smaller ones and it seems to have worked, blending digital capabilities with creative agencies.
  • The company is gaining market share, growing faster than the competition largely based on their digital capabilities, which it keeps on expanding.
  • The obvious risk is a slowdown in ad spending but with record new business in Q3, there is little sign of that.
  • And given the remarkably modest valuation multiples, we feel much of that is priced in already.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at SHU Growth Portfolio. Learn More »

Businessmen using a computer to KPI (key performance indicators)banner web icon for business, Measurement, Optimization, Strategy, Evaluation and check list.

Khaosai Wongnatthakan

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) is the result of the acquisition of hitherto private Stagwell and the public MDC Partners (MDC), which took place in August 2021. Stagwell brings a digital-first approach and expertise while MDC brought creative agencies like 72andSunny, Anomaly, Forsman & Bodenfors and Doner, with

Stagwell's September 2022 Investor Presentation

Stagwell IR presentation

Q3 net revenue

Stagwell Q3 earnings deck

Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Q3 earnings deck

Chart
Data by YCharts

Growth

Stagwell Q3 earnings deck

Guidance

Stagwell Q3 earnings deck

Chart
Data by YCharts

                                   If you are interested in similarly small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks. 

We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

This article was written by

Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
18.53K Followers
Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape

I'm a retired academic with three decades of experience in the financial markets.

Providing a marketplace service Shareholdersunite Portfolio

Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape.

Looking to find small companies with multi-bagger potential whilst mitigating the risks through a portfolio approach.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in STGW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.