Just Eat Takeaway: Why Grubhub Is Massively Misunderstood

Robert Vink profile picture
Robert Vink
1.81K Followers

Summary

  • Grubhub is in a much better position than the market thinks.
  • Amazon acquisition can be a significant accelerator in value realization and de-intensifying competition in Europe, Canada, and Australia.
  • A narrative shift may unfold in the coming years.

Amazon And Grubhub Join In New Delivery Service Deal For Prime Members

Brandon Bell

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:JTKWY) continues to be a very interesting case in the stock market. In this article, I made an attempt to understand and show qualitatively why Grubhub is in a much better competitive position than the

Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Just Eat Takeaway Capital markets day

Just Eat Takeaway Capital Markets Day

Just Eat Takeaway Capital markets day

Just Eat Takeaway Capital Markets Day (Just Eat Takeaway Capital markets day)

Compiled with DoorDash IR data

Compiled with DoorDash IR Data

This article was written by

Robert Vink profile picture
Robert Vink
1.81K Followers
Robert Vink is working as a Data Analyst at Ahold Delhaize. In addition, He has graduated in Business Analytics at the VU Amsterdam, and is currently pursuing a MSc in Business Analytics. In his articles, Robert has mostly covered underfollowed European stocks and technology / e-commerce stocks in general.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JTKWY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.