FDA recently decided to approve Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) in "delay the onset of type 1 diabetes in the at-risk population," which we believe de-risks the ticker significantly. Furthermore, we like the fact that the company decided to proceed with a list pricing of USD13,850 per vial (which translates to around USD190k per 14-day therapy) which is significantly higher than our previous projection (around USD 100k per 14-day therapy). Interestingly, we highlight that the management noted that Tzield's pricing is based on stage 2 type 1 diabetes and the current pricing does not take into account the label expansion (potential) into newly diagnosed stage 3 type 1 diabetes indication, which is an interesting comment as this may indicate that the company may increase the pricing of the agent. However, it is hard to know if they can actually increase the pricing as it is difficult to have separate pricing for different indications, and drugs are usually priced per vial due to off-label prescribing potential. Furthermore, we believe the approval of Tzield in at-risk patients to de-risk clinical and regulatory path around newly diagnosed T1D patients, where we believe a bigger opportunity resides. We expect topline results of the Phase 3 PROTECT trial by YE 2023, the trial is currently ongoing.
One biggest concern we have around commercialization is what would be the payer's response around high pricing and how that would impact the initial uptake. We highlight that besides Medicaid prescription drug rebate program, which is mandatory and rebates around 23%, PRVB management has indicated that they do not expect additional commercial contracting or rebates. The company plans to commercialize the product in Jan 2023, we look forward to monitoring the first sales print as the first few quarters of launch could be important to predict the peak sales and sale ramp trajectory for first-time launchers like PRVB. Furthermore, a strong launch in 2023 can alleviate the overhang around PRVB's limited cash runway (2023).
We note that the management reiterated cash runway guidance to 2023. PRVB holds around USD186.5M (Q3 2022) of cash, which includes Sanofi's (SNY) USD20M one-time payment that took place last October. Furthermore, we expect Sanofi to purchase USD35M worth of common stock at a 40% premium before mid-February 2023 based on the agreement. Besides this, we highlight that PRVB can draw down an additional USD40M from a term loan facility with Hercules Capital, which can offer an additional cash buffer. However, with the approval, within 90 days of approval (which will likely happen around Q1 2023), PRVB will have to make a USD60M milestone payment to MacroGenics (MGNX).
Net net, we believe PRVB is now fairly de-risked in terms of regulatory aspect; however, we remain on the sidelines at the current valuation because of a) limited cash runway until 2023 and b) uncertainty around the initial launch, which we are currently neutral due to high drug price and uncertainty around company's ability to commercialize the product, although we find Sanofi's involvement comforting. We are planning to reconsider entering PRVB after we have visibility around Q1-Q2 2023 sales print.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
The research and reports made available by BTVI reflect express the opinion of the applicable BTVI Entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest to the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of the applicable BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that the applicable BTVI Entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. With respect to their respective research reports, BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.
Comments