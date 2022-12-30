Are fuboTV's Cash-Burning Habits Putting Its Future In Jeopardy?

Jan. 02, 2023 1:23 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)GOOG, GOOGL3 Comments
IncomeBent Investments profile picture
IncomeBent Investments
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • fuboTV has a small cash balance on its balance sheet, totaling $201.2 million.
  • fuboTV aims to generate positive free cash flow in 2025 through sustained and profitable growth.
  • The company has a track record of burning cash and may need to rely on external financing in the future.

Madame Tussuads New York To Launch Cutting-Edge, Dynamic Lionel Messi Wax Figure

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is a virtual multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) that offers a streaming platform with live and on-demand content. Long-term FUBO investors will be the first to tell you that the stock has been a rollercoaster over

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

FuboTV Earnings trends

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

IncomeBent Investments profile picture
IncomeBent Investments
1.06K Followers
I provide easy-to-digest insights on stocks and bonds. I am obsessed with growth stocks and cyclical plays, but I also provide analysis on Value opportunities where appropriate. I employ industry and fundamental analysis to give a clear picture of the opportunity over a reasonable timeframe. - MBA and over a decade as an investor and investment author. - My content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. It is not to be taken as investment advice, or influence investor decision making. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.