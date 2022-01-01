Coinbase: Signs Of A Tradable Bottom

Jan. 02, 2023 1:25 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)1 Comment
Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
Marketplace

Summary

  • Coinbase Global, Inc. is possibly forming a tradable bottom.
  • Use stop losses and remember high short interest means Coinbase is extremely volatile.
  • Longer-term, there's nowhere near enough evidence of a sustainable business here with Coinbase Global, Inc.
Coinbase Releases Third-Quarter Financial Results

Leon Neal

The implosion of the crypto markets in 2022 created many victims. The coins themselves were, of course, decimated, but there are related stocks, including miners, holders of crypto, and exchanges. In this article, we’ll take a look at one of the latter,

Chart

StockCharts

Chart

StockCharts

business metrics

Q3 shareholder letter

margins

TIKR

revenue revisions

Seeking Alpha

EPS revisions

Seeking Alpha

EV/S

TIKR

