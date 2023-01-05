RPM International: No Room For Error

Summary

  • RPM International is richly valued, giving it no room for any slowdown in growth.
  • Gross margins have taken a hit over the past two years.
  • DCF and valuation metrics indicate that the stock is overvalued.
  • Consider selling covered calls on RPM International to generate income.

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) is overvalued at current prices. It is seeing robust growth but cannot afford any missteps at its current valuation. Investors holding RPM stock can consider selling covered calls to generate income. Dividend seekers

RPM International FY 2022 Acquisitions

RPM International FY 2022 Acquisitions (RPM International 2022 Summary Annual Report)

RPM Average & Standard Deviation Revenue Growth, Gross, Operating, Net Income, & Free Cash Flow Margins [2013 -2022]

RPM Average & Standard Deviation Revenue Growth, Gross, Operating, Net Income, & Free Cash Flow Margins [2013 -2022] (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

RPM Quarterly Gross, Operating, Net Income Margin (%) [Feb 2020 - Aug 2022]

RPM Quarterly Gross, Operating, Net Income Margin (%) [Feb 2020 - Aug 2022] (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

RPM International Margin Acceleration Plan to Increase Profit Margins

RPM International Margin Acceleration Plan to Increase Profit Margins (RPM International FY 2022 Summary Annual Report)

RPM International Days Sales in Inventory

RPM International Days Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

RPM International Discounted Cash Flow Model

RPM International Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Assumptions & Calculations)

RPM International Weighted Average Cost of Capital

RPM International Weighted Average Cost of Capital (Seeking Alpha, Author Assumptions & Calculations)

RPM International After-tax Return on Invested Capital (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ROIC' title='Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.'>ROIC</a>)

RPM International After-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (Seeking Alpha, Author Assumptions & Calculations)

RPM International Monthly Returns [Jun 2019 - Dec 2022]

RPM International Monthly Returns [Jun 2019 - Dec 2022] (Data Provided by IEX Cloud, Author Calculations)

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Monthly Returns [Jun 2019 - Dec 2022]

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Monthly Returns [Jun 2019 - Dec 2022] (Data Provided by IEX Cloud, Author Calculations)

RPM International 1-Day Return After Earnings Release

RPM International 1-Day Return After Earnings Release (Data Provided by IEX Cloud, Author Calculations)

RPM International Month-end Return After Earnings Release

RPM International Month-end Return After Earnings Release (Data Provided by IEX Cloud, Author Calculations)

RPM International Call & Put Prices Feb 17, 2023 Expiry

RPM International Call & Put Prices Feb 17, 2023 Expiry (E*Trade)

Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

