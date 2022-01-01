PayPal: The Dawning Of A New Era

Jan. 02, 2023 1:59 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)1 Comment
Z Kassotakis profile picture
Z Kassotakis
285 Followers

Summary

  • Investors are discouraged by PayPal Holdings stock's drastic decline, and given the substantial losses, many are debating whether they should keep holding the shares.
  • A study conducted by Comscore found that websites that provide PayPal Checkout as a checkout option generate more sales than those that do not provide the service.
  • PayPal has teamed up with ConsenSys in an effort to broaden its customer base and expand its product and service offerings within the lucrative cryptocurrency market.
  • PayPal also now provides a service for Venmo users called crypto on Venmo.
  • I rate the PayPal Holdings stock as a Buy, as I think that, despite any short-term setbacks the firm may experience, it will prosper in the long run.

:Silhouette of upset Australian woman over PayPal logo

chameleonseye/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a leading technology platform company in the digital and mobile payments space. The company possesses a powerful brand and a customer base that is continuously expanding.

The core

Chart
Data by YCharts

Paypal's conversion rate

paypalobjects.com

PYPL TVP

PYPL IR

ConsenSys Teams with PayPal for A New Way To Buy Crypto in MetaMask | ConsenSys

consensys.net

This article was written by

Z Kassotakis profile picture
Z Kassotakis
285 Followers
I'm a systematic investor who makes his decisions based on fundamental analysis. I make money by investing in companies whose price is lower than what I consider to be their intrinsic value. This is how I achieve to have a greater-than-average chance of beating the market over the long run. I try to be as conservative as possible when it comes to my assumptions and that is why when I consider a stock to be a BUY, it is usually a great bargain!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.