Tesla: Fair Value Still Below Current Price

Jan. 03, 2023 1:00 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)17 Comments
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.02K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla mania is over and the bottom is still a long way off.
  • Tesla's fair value is far below the current price.
  • The perception toward the Tesla brand is changing in my opinion.
Tesla"s Stock Hits Two And Half Year Low As Analysts Continue Downgrading The Company

Justin Sullivan

It was not so long ago since my last article where I explained my reasons for why Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) around $220 was to be avoided at all costs, yet in such a short time the stock has lost about 50%. Everything I

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.02K Followers
I am a business administration student interested in financial markets. My articles simply express my humble opinion and are not financial advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not a financial advice, just my opinion.

Recommended For You

Comments (17)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.