Many prognostications turned out to be incorrect, and money losers in 2022, as the markets turned the other way on investors. Short Ideas obviously played out well across the board, but which contributors really stood out by making great calls that were against the grain?

Howard Jay Klein picked real estate firm Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc as a place to hide in February, and the stock finished more than 10% higher by the end of the year. Also in real estate, near the beginning of the year, Stuart Barnes and Trapping Value were both bullish on Texas Pacific Land, which delivered a strong return.

While most REITs suffered in 2022, in early-March contributor Dane Bowler promoted VICI Properties' which traded at a massive discount to popular Realty Income Corp. VICI finished higher on the year. Bradley Guichard similarly highlighted VICI Properties, as one of his top-3 picks for 2022, while Jonathan Weber picked a portfolio of REITS that would have helped investors avoid the blood.

Marketplace contributor The Value Portfolio saw value in Occidental Petroleum at the beginning of 2022, and energy stocks proved to be a good place to hide. Laura Starks, meanwhile, was bullish on both Marathon Petroleum, and Constellation Energy, while Gary Gambino was also positive on the latter back in January. Hess Corp was also among the best performing stocks for 2022, and Long Player presented arguments meriting a Strong Buy sentiment on this stock on several occasions.

Biotech was not a great place to for investor money in 2022, as speculative money moved elsewhere and interest rates made biotech bets less appealing. However, contributor Biologics made a good pick on Genmab SA, Edmund Ingham successfully reiterated a Buy rating on AbbVie in February, while investors who followed Avisol Capital Partners into Ardelyx Inc saw big gains.

There were some bullish picks in the Defense and Aerospace industries both before and after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Leo Nelissen was pushed Lockheed Martin prior to the war. Chetan Woodun observed how valuable satellite imagery had become in his selection of Maxar Technologies, which got bought out near the end of 2022.

While the above are all standout stock picks, some contributors were successfully warning the stock market would fall steeply, including Clem Chambers back in late-2021, and Josh Arnold in Q1 of 2022.

