Jan. 04, 2023 9:00 AM ET
Summary

  • Some Seeking Alpha contributors made great investment calls in 2022, despite poorly performing markets.
  • We mention some of those contributors here.
  • While tech, crypto and pandemic plays suffered significantly, there were some standout picks in energy, defense and biotech.

Many prognostications turned out to be incorrect, and money losers in 2022, as the markets turned the other way on investors. Short Ideas obviously played out well across the board, but which contributors really stood out by making great calls that were against the grain?

Howard Jay Klein picked real estate firm Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc as a place to hide in February, and the stock finished more than 10% higher by the end of the year. Also in real estate, near the beginning of the year, Stuart Barnes and Trapping Value were both bullish on Texas Pacific Land, which delivered a strong return.

While most REITs suffered in 2022, in early-March contributor Dane Bowler promoted VICI Properties' which traded at a massive discount to popular Realty Income Corp. VICI finished higher on the year. Bradley Guichard similarly highlighted VICI Properties, as one of his top-3 picks for 2022, while Jonathan Weber picked a portfolio of REITS that would have helped investors avoid the blood.

Marketplace contributor The Value Portfolio saw value in Occidental Petroleum at the beginning of 2022, and energy stocks proved to be a good place to hide. Laura Starks, meanwhile, was bullish on both Marathon Petroleum, and Constellation Energy, while Gary Gambino was also positive on the latter back in January. Hess Corp was also among the best performing stocks for 2022, and Long Player presented arguments meriting a Strong Buy sentiment on this stock on several occasions.

Biotech was not a great place to for investor money in 2022, as speculative money moved elsewhere and interest rates made biotech bets less appealing. However, contributor Biologics made a good pick on Genmab SA, Edmund Ingham successfully reiterated a Buy rating on AbbVie in February, while investors who followed Avisol Capital Partners into Ardelyx

Jeffrey Fischer serves as Managing Editor - Editorial Policy. For the previous 8 years he served as a Seeking Alpha PRO Editor. Jeff has worked in the financial/investment industry for 20+ years. Prior to joining Seeking Alpha, he was a Treasury Manager for a large commodities firm, where he managed financial liquidity, currency risk hedge portfolios, and investment arbitrage trades. Jeff has also worked in financial performance analytics, trading, and banking. Jeff has a healthy interest in behavioural finance, and loves a good investment "story" at least as much as a valuation analysis. Jeff completed the requirements of the CFA Charter in 2003, but is not an active member of the CFA Institute.

