Origin Materials: Leading Carbon Negative Player Executing Well, Eyeing Strong Growth In Uncertain Environment

Jan. 02, 2023 5:41 PM ETOrigin Materials, Inc. (ORGN)1 Comment
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
2.93K Followers

Summary

  • Origin continues to bring in more customer demand even as the market environment sours, providing further evidence that its products bring strong value add to customers.
  • Increasing incentives and favorable regulations are providing additional sources of funding and financing for Origin as governments are looking to accelerate the green transition.
  • The timeline and budget for Origin 1 and 2 continue to be reiterated by management despite a challenging operating environment, providing investors and customers confidence in the company.
  • The company announced new additions to the technical, commercial and operational leadership team, which will accelerate growth in time to come.
  • My target price for Origin is $10.94, implying an upside of 137% from current levels.
Recyclable plastic dish

Claudio Rampinini/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

I continue to reiterate my view on Origin (NASDAQ:ORGN) as the management team has executed well on growing customer demand, construction timeline and capital budgeting thus far. The company continues to be compelling in my view as it has

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
2.93K Followers
I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Markets, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.