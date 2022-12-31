Honda Vs. Tesla: Buy Deep Value Or Buy The Future?

Jan. 02, 2023 7:26 PM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC), TSLAHNDAF10 Comments
Jordan Sauer profile picture
Jordan Sauer
2.97K Followers

Summary

  • I'll present a case study on how Toyota grew profits 22% per annum from 1995 to 2005, but saw its stock grow at just 7% per annum.
  • While EVs have been the cool place to be, Honda's dominance in the motorcycle market goes unnoticed.
  • Tesla's profit margins could shrink as cheaper EVs come online.
  • Making a case for intellectual humility, I argue for owning Honda's deep value over Tesla's futuristic promise.

Green Energy Vehicles At 2022 Central China International Auto Show

Getty Images/Getty Images News

The Thesis

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is up 600% over the past five years, while Honda's (NYSE:HMC) stock is down 33%. Going forward, I see a changing of the tides. In the decade ahead, I project total

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Honda's Business Segments

Honda's Business Segments (2022 Annual Report)

Global Motorcycle Market Share (2022)

Global Motorcycle Market Share (2022) (Statista)

Tesla's Revenue By Segment (Q3 2022)

Tesla's Revenue By Segment, Q3 2022 (Tesla 10-Q)

Global EV Market Share

Global EV Market Share (Counterpoint)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Jordan Sauer profile picture
Jordan Sauer
2.97K Followers
A natural contrarian, business student, and value investor, I seek opportunities in the market that present outsized returns. I am constantly analyzing financial statements, stress-testing my opinions, and studying the principles of great investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HMC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article includes base-case scenario estimates, using known facts and economic projections. The future is uncertain, and investors must draw their own conclusions.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.