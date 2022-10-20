Equity Residential: Trading Very Cheap On Sam Zell's Favorite Valuation Metric

Jan. 02, 2023 7:49 PM ETEquity Residential (EQR)ESS2 Comments
Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
2.53K Followers

Summary

  • After a 35% share price decline in 2022, Equity Residential trades at an estimated 43% discount to replacement cost and a 31% discount to NAV.
  • The company has a fortress balance sheet with net debt of just 4.5x net debt to EBITDA (a mere 25% Loan to Value, or LTV).
  • Though rent growth has slowed considerably in recent months, Equity Residential should experience strong NOI growth in 2023 as it receives the full year benefit from 2022 rent increases.
  • While there is an apartment building boom, most of the expected supply increase is coming from sunbelt markets. Equity Residential's core markets will see relatively limited new supply in 2023-24.
  • Trading at a deep discount to replacement costs, a 6% implied cap rate, and a 4.2% dividend yield, Equity Residential is an attractive opportunity for long-term, conservative investors.
Large glass enclosed balcony

Marcus Lindstrom

"My own formula is very simple. It starts and ends with replacement cost because that is the ultimate game." - Sam Zell, Equity Residential Chairman/Founder.

During the second half of 2022, investor appetite for apartment REITs has waned as interest rates

This article was written by

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
2.53K Followers
Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EQR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author owns shares of ESS.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.