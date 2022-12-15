iShares MSCI Italy ETF: Nothing To Get Excited About

Jan. 02, 2023 8:03 PM ETiShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF (EWI)
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
1.98K Followers

Summary

  • Italy’s growth prospects are one of the weakest in Europe, and inflationary pressures are unlikely to dissipate anytime soon.
  • Public finances remain under pressure, and instability within the ruling coalition could cause volatility.
  • EWI does not have a great record of mitigating risk and delivering ample returns.
  • EWI is cheaply valued, but the risk-reward for a long position does not look great at current levels.
Italy Forms A New Government: Quirinale Consultations With Political Parties Leaders

Antonio Masiello/Getty Images News

The iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) is a ~$200m sized product that offers investors exposure to large and mid-cap Italian stocks. In this article, we'll touch upon some notable factors for prospective investors to be mindful of.

The macro and

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
1.98K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.