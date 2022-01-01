ETJ: Equity Collar CEF, Needs Re-Tooling

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.81K Followers

Summary

  • Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is an equity collar closed-end fund.
  • The CEF has a portfolio that mimics the S&P 500 and overlays the portfolio with written call options and long put positions.
  • The structure has historically resulted in very shallow drawdowns when compared to the S&P 500, but not in 2022.
  • The article does a deep dive into the CEF's structure and benchmarks the build in the context of today's bear market.
  • This article covers CEFs from our suite of products.

Set of plumbing and tools

Aramyan/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) is an equity collar closed end fund. The Fund has current income as its primary objective and invests in a portfolio of common stocks with an

facts

Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

bear

Bear Market (The Heisenberg)

collar

ETJ 2021 Collar (Fund Fact Sheet)

cost

Equity Collar Cost (Market Chameleon)

total

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

market

Drawdown Profile (Portfolio Visualizer)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.81K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.