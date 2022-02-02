Year End Portfolio Review - Value Comes Through In 2022

Summary

  • My portfolio had a total return of -6.1% in 2022, strongly beating the S&P index fund's total return of -18.2%.
  • Market preference for value over growth continued to drive performance, as did my temporary rotation out of riskier fixed income investments.
  • I began increasing bond allocations again in the second half, resulting in 7% portfolio income growth for the full year.
  • The bear market could bottom this year even if we find that a recession is already past. Value can continue outperforming growth in a new bull as it did in 2003.

Financial spreadsheet report

utah778

Market Recap

2022 was the worst year since 2008 with the S&P 500 index ETF (SPY) returning -18.2% including dividends. The top sector was no surprise. Energy (XLE) was the clear winner with a 64.3% total

Top sectors 2022

Seeking Alpha

Worst Sectors 2022

Seeking Alpha

Value vs Growth Performance 2022

Seeking Alpha

Performance by Market Cap 2022

Seeking Alpha

Bond Fund Performance 2022

Seeking Alpha

Top 10 positions 2022

Author Spreadsheet

Top bond positions 2022

Author Spreadsheet

Full Portfolio Details

Author Spreadsheet

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGG, ATVI, CEG, ITOCY, IVW, MITSY, NAD, PDO, QCOM, SYF, SYF.PA, T, TANNL, TGT, TMO, TTC, TVE, WBD, WES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long all positions shown in the Appendix.

