Fishtown Capital Portfolio Heading Into 2023

Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
4.56K Followers

Summary

  • My portfolio returned +42.9% versus -18.1% for the S&P 500, my largest relative outperformance ever.
  • 2022 winners included Cenovus, ZIM, H&R Block, Energy Transfer and Dole.
  • I remain cautious heading into 2023, but more constructive as valuations have fallen and some economic weakness is priced in.
  • I see more value in stocks now than at this point last year. Some fixed income names also look attractive and could do well when the Fed eventually reduces rates.
Woman using smartphone buy cryptocurrency at a coffee shop, blockchain investment, decentralize and Stock market concept.

ArtistGNDphotography

FY22 Performance

In 2022 I returned +42.9% versus -18.1% for the S&P 500 (SPY). This was my largest ever outperformance versus the index, and my 2nd best year outright (my best year was 2021 at +67%.)

I'm still cautious heading

This article was written by

Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
4.56K Followers
Individual investor and family office principal with over 20 years of investment experience. I favor fundamental analysis and look for individual issues and asset classes that are out of favor and represent a good risk/reward trade off. I often employ options strategies, covered calls on companies I own that have gotten ahead of themselves, and writing puts on stocks that I'd like to own at lower prices.Educational background Finance MBA (NYU Stern) with Computer Science undergraduate.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C, CVE, DOLE, UAN, CLMT, NS, PEBHRB, BTU, YACAF, PK, ET, BRK.B, DOUG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.