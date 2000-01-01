Triple Flag Precious Metals: A Smart Move To Upgrade Its Pipeline

Jan. 02, 2023 9:44 PM ETTriple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM), TFPM:CA
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.29K Followers

Summary

  • Triple Flag Precious Metals was one of the best-performing gold miners in 2022, up 23% for the year vs. a double-digit decline for the Gold Miners Index.
  • This impressive performance can partially be attributed to a very solid deal announced in Q4 (Maverix acquisition), with Maverix arguably having the best junior royalty/streaming portfolio vs. peers.
  • Not only does this deal add significant diversification with nearly 30 paying assets, but it adds considerable depth to Triple Flag's portfolio with the addition of multiple solid development assets.
  • That said, TFPM trades at a meaningful premium to SAND/OR after its outperformance last year, so while it's cheap vs. its major peers, I continue to see better value in other royalty/streaming names.

Fosterville Gold Mine

tracielouise

Just over a year ago, I wrote on Triple Flag (NYSE:TFPM), a mid-cap royalty/streaming company with a large portfolio of producing assets on several high-quality mines, including Northparkes, Fosterville, Buritica, and Cerro Lindo. In the article, I note that while the stock

Camino Rojo Oxides (MMX NSR Royalty)

Camino Rojo Oxides (MMX NSR Royalty) (Orla Mining Presentation)

Triple Flag - Quarterly GEO Contribution by Mine

Triple Flag - Quarterly GEO Contribution by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Triple Flag - Quarterly Revenue

Triple Flag - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Triple Flag (Post-Deal) - Annual GEO Estimates

Triple Flag (Post-Deal) - Annual GEO Estimates (Company Presentation)

Maverix Quarterly GEO Sales

Maverix Quarterly GEO Sales (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Triple Flag/Maverix - Development Assets (Potential Future Contributions)

Triple Flag/Maverix - Development Assets (Potential Future Contributions) (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Combined Portfolio (MMX/TFPM)

Combined Portfolio (MMX/TFPM) (Company Presentation)

Triple Flag - Consensus NAV (Assets) & Commodity/Geography Split

Triple Flag - Consensus NAV (Assets) & Commodity/Geography Split (Company Presentation)

Consensus P/NAV Royalty/Streaming Companies

Consensus P/NAV Royalty/Streaming Companies (Osisko Gold Royalties Presentation)

TFPM 6-Month Chart

TFPM 6-Month Chart (TC2000.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.29K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAND, OR, AEM, KRRGF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.