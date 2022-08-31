U.S. October Oil Production Pushed Higher By New Mexico

Summary

  • U.S. October production increased by 69 kb/d to 12,381 kb/d to a new post pandemic high.
  • Production in October 2023 is forecast to be lower than in October 2022.
  • The big production increase in conventional crude in August 2022 is due to the massive downward revision to LTO production.

Rising prices and positive percentage price changes of Brent Crude Oil, Natural Gas and Heating Oil on a trading screen for commodities.

Torsten Asmus

A guest post by Ovi

All of the Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIAʼs December Petroleum Supply monthly PSM which provides updated information up to

chart: Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production data for the US

table: oil production ranked by state

chart: Texas state oil production charts

chart: New Mexico state oil production charts

chart: North Dakota oil production charts

chart: Alaska oil production charts

chart: Colorado oil production charts

chart: Oklahoma oil production charts

chart: California oil production charts

chart: Wyoming state oil production charts

chart: Utah oil production charts

chart: Louisiana oil production charts

chart: Gulf of Mexico oil production charts

chart: The Big Two states, combined oil output for Texas and New Mexico.

Chart: Oil production by The Rest

Chart: US, Texas and Permian Weekly Hz Oil Rig Count

Chart: Frac spreads

chart: DPR total production

chart comparing monthly DPR and EIA Onshr L48 production increments

chart: DPR Permian production

chart: first month production from new Permian wells

chart: Eagle Ford production

chart: Bakken production

chart: Niobrara production

chart: Total DUCs for Bakken, EF, Niobrara and Permian

chart: completed and drilled wells in Permian

chart: US tight oil production

chart: Permian tight oil production

Chart taken from Novi Labs. It shows peak production from the wells in Lea county, rated as one of the best Permian counties for productive oil wells, are lower in 2022 than in 2021.

Chart: Bakken tight oil production

This chart shows the Bakken’s output as reported by the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.

Production in the Eagle Ford basin increased by 7 kb/d in October to 986 kb/d and is little changed from March 2021.

After increasing production from March 2021 to October 2021, output in the Niobrara began to drop in November 2021.

Conventional oil output in the Onshore L48 dropped by 15 kb/d in November to 1,951 kb/d and is 58 kb/d higher than July 2020.

This article was written by

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.55K Followers
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Comments

