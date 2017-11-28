Shake Shack: Still Not A Buy

Jan. 02, 2023 11:52 PM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)
Weighing Machine
Weighing Machine
2.53K Followers

Summary

  • Shake Shack shares have fallen 67% from their 2021 high as margins and cash flow have disappointed investors. Restaurant-level operating margins are 600 basis points below pre-pandemic levels.
  • Not only is Shake Shack grappling with higher food, packaging, labor, and utility costs, but its corporate SG&A as a percentage of sales has meaningfully increased since 2019.
  • Shake Shack, outside its home market of NYC, has generated weak same-shack sales and is underperforming profitability expectations.
  • While overall customer traffic has remained positive in 2022, inflationary pressure and a weaker economy could cause some consumers to rethink a $15 burger/fries/drink expenditure.
  • Trading at an estimated 20x 2023e EBITDA, Shake Shack shares remain too expensive given its inconsistent financial performance.
Shake Shack To Raise Prices As Inflation Continues To Rise

Joe Raedle

Shortly after its 2015 IPO, I wrote an article on SA with a skeptical view of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) shares as irrational exuberance took hold of restaurant stocks. With the stock down 30% since 2015 and 67% since its 2021 peak, I

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UBER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

