Managed Money Ends 2022 On Bullish Note

Jan. 03, 2023 12:17 AM ET
Summary

  • Gold finished the year on a strong note, with Managed Money reaching a net-long position of 50k.
  • Gross positioning topped out just shy of $100B in Feb 2022 and then crashed to $58B as of Sept 2022.
  • Managed Money has returned in a big way to the silver market and the current price is reflecting the move.

Gold and silver

mathieukor

By SchiffGold

Please note: the CoTs report was published 12/30/2022 for the period ending 12/27/2022. “Managed Money” and “Hedge Funds” are used interchangeably.

Gold finished the year on a strong note, with Managed Money reaching a net-long position of

Gold Net Long/Short Position Futures

Figure: 1 Net Position by Holder

Gold Net Long/Short Position Futures

Figure: 2 Managed Money Net Position

Gold Net Change in Positioning

Figure: 3 50/200 DMA

Gold Summary Table

Figure: 4 Gold Summary Table

Gold Net Positioning vs OI

Figure: 5 Net Positioning

Gold Futures Long/Short Position - Notional

Figure: 6 Gross Open Interest

Gold Net Long/Short Position - Notional

Figure: 7 Net Notional Position

Gold Options Long/Short Position - Notional

Figure: 8 Options Positions

Silver Net Long/Short Position Futures

Figure: 9 Net Position by Holder

Silver Net Long/Short Position Futures

Figure: 10 Managed Money Net Position

Silver Net Change in Weekly Contracts

Figure: 11 Net Change in Positioning

Silver Summary Table

Figure: 12 Silver Summary Table

Silver Net Positioning vs OI

Figure: 13 Net Positioning

Silver Futures Long/Short Position - Notional

Figure: 14 Gross Open Interest

Silver Net Long/Short Position - Notional

Figure: 15 Net Notional Position

Silver Options Long/Short Position - Notional

Figure: 16 Options Positions

Correlation Between Net Positioning and Price

Figure: 17 Correlation Table

SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

