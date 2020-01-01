PBP: As With Many Covered Call ETFs, The Sales Pitch Exceeds The Value

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
901 Followers

Summary

  • For decades, brokers, advisors, and more recently, ETF providers have touted "covered call writing" as an investment strategy.
  • In many cases, such as with PBP, the attraction of a "higher yield" is offset by a simple fact: these ETFs don't add enough value to merit owning them.
  • Investors are at risk of experiencing "delayed sticker shock" when they figure out that their big income yield is essentially being offset by principal loss.
  • PBP and its peers are not all bad. But there are many other ways to pursue income in modern markets.
  • PBP gets a Sell opinion from us.

woman gets a call from unknown caller

vizualni/iStock via Getty Images

By Rob Isbitts

Strategy

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) aims to track an index that takes the S&P 500 and combines it with a 1-month "covered call option" position. A covered call option involves receiving a

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
901 Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.