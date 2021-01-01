The Southern Company: The Edge Is No Longer There (Rating Downgrade)

Jan. 03, 2023 12:32 AM ETThe Southern Company (SO)SOJC, SOJD, SOJE
IncomeBent Investments profile picture
IncomeBent Investments
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • The Southern Company is currently in the process of bringing two new nuclear reactors online, which are expected to be operational within months.
  • The Southern Company is a solid dividend payer and is currently down about 10% from its all-time high.
  • The Southern Company has a strong balance sheet and a strong record of producing significant free cash flow, which it uses to invest in its business and return value to.
  • The stock is now fairly priced after my entry in late 2021.
Modern Powerplant producing heat

zhongguo

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is a leading energy company that provides electric services to customers in the southeastern United States. The company has a long history of reliable operations and is one of the largest electric utility companies in the

This article was written by

IncomeBent Investments profile picture
IncomeBent Investments
1.06K Followers
I provide easy-to-digest insights on stocks and bonds. I am obsessed with growth stocks and cyclical plays, but I also provide analysis on Value opportunities where appropriate. I employ industry and fundamental analysis to give a clear picture of the opportunity over a reasonable timeframe. - MBA and over a decade as an investor and investment author. - My content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. It is not to be taken as investment advice, or influence investor decision making. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.