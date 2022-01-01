NIO: A Strong Finish To 2022 But Still A Hold

Jan. 03, 2023 12:59 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
16.78K Followers

Summary

  • December was the best month for NIO regarding deliveries in FY 2022.
  • NIO beat its revised, high-case delivery forecast for Q4’22 as well.
  • Going forward, the delivery picture will likely remain challenged, despite new product launches and a significant sedan ramp.
Double exposure Electric vehicle EV car Power cable wirh pump plug in charging power to electric vehicle EV car on virtual modern technology UI control information display,innovation alternative sustainable eco energy.

greenbutterfly

NIO (NYSE:NIO) ended FY 2022 with a strong delivery performance in December, which saw the highest level of deliveries in the entire year. In December, NIO delivered more than 15 thousand electric vehicles and sedan deliveries are rapidly closing in on a

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
16.78K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO, LI, XPEV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.