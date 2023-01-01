StyleBox Update: Value Still Outperforming Growth; International And Non-U.S. Ripe For A Weaker Dollar

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.3K Followers

Summary

  • 2022 was the first year since 2016 that value investing thoroughly trounced growth investing.
  • Growth had a nice spurt off the lows in June and October ’22 but the higher 10-year Treasury yield is acting like a wet blanket for growth stocks.
  • I continue to think that non-US investing opportunities have a compelling risk/reward when looking at the 10 and 15-year annual returns.

Growth business success up arrow goal development background of financial investment profit graph or increase chart marketing diagram and leadership motivation strategy achievement on growing target.

Lemon_tm

2022 was the first year since 2016 that value investing thoroughly trounced growth investing.

table: The progression between growth and value amongst the large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap asset classes.

Click on the above table and you can see the progression between growth and value amongst the large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap asset classes.

It

table: annual return data

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.3K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Additional disclosure: Copyright © 2023 Fundamentalis

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.