The visit of Mr. Xi to Saudi Arabia has attracted the attention of market observers. An internet search for China, oil and yuan yields several results. Basically China wants to pay for oil and gas with yuan instead of US Dollars, and the Saudis have shown willingness to work with the Chinese. Information on the extent of acceptance of yuan for oil is not yet readily available. It is clear that should Saudi Arabia start accepting yuan for oil, this would have an effect on the USD. Comments on this development range from very little effect to a direct challenge to Dollar dominance. Investors should be aware of possible challenges to the greenback's domination of global currency markets.

No Big Thing

This writer has been paying attention to various threats to Dollar dominance. At the present time the USD comprises about 62% of central bank reserves globally and is involved in about 85% of all the $5 trillion daily Forex transactions. Without any doubt the USD is the dominant global currency, and this makes it possible for the US to have a huge annual negative trade balance without having the USD suffer massive depreciation. The demand for dollars in Forex markets keeps the value of the currency high despite the negative trade balance. This leads economists and investors to believe that there are no real threats to Dollar global domination.

US Trade Balance (Economy.com)

The Petroyuan

The Shanghai oil exchange could handle large exchanges of yuan for oil, and Mr. Xi would like yuan to play a larger role in the oil market. The Chinese plan far ahead unlike their American counterparts. It could take years before the yuan really challenges the USD in Forex markets and in oil markets. On the other hand financial developments can take place fairly rapidly. This writer does not know how long it will be before the yuan or another international means of exchange will challenge US Dollar domination. It certainly seems that there are movements afoot that support the assumption that preparations are being made for alternatives to the USD. Pepe Escobar has outlined the threats coming from the East.

Investors Should Anticipate the Tectonic Shift

Given that the war in Ukraine has lasted almost a year and that Russia is supporting an alternative financial system that avoids the US Dollar, investors should be aware of the changes taking place. The Chinese and Saudi relationship will result in less international demand for the greenback. The Sino-Russian agreements regarding oil and gas will have the same result. It is logical to assume that "rogue" nations like Iran and North Korea will continue to avoid the US Dollar. Iraq, Syria and Venezuela along with other minor players will follow suit. Diminished demand for the US currency will have an effect on the Forex markets and depreciation will follow.

Inflation is another factor that investors should consider. With the Fed raising interest rates to combat inflation, it is highly likely that stocks will suffer accordingly, especially if there is no Fed pivot in H1 2023. Staying in cash in an inflationary environment is not advisable. With a stock downturn forecast for 2023 along with a recession feared by a number of CEOs, real estate could seem a good hedge. At the present time, however house prices are slipping. Residential real estate with an income stream, i.e., rental apartments, could be one way of avoiding heavy losses. At the same time, with the Fed raising interest rates, short-term Fed paper could be attractive, given the inverted yield curves. When the Fed pivots, as it probably will at a certain point, namely when inflation slows down considerably, one could shift out of Fed paper and go back to the stock market and buy in before the recovery takes off. This strategy could be successful.

As for the future depreciation of the currency, the most probable scenario is a gradual depreciation rather than a sudden shift even if this latter possibility cannot be ruled out entirely. The Euro has gone down significantly against the US Dollar, and it is not likely that the EU is going to benefit from the expense of providing weapons to Ukraine. In fact, the EU is suffering from much higher expenses for energy. Now that the EU has practically cut off gas supplies from Russia and will be buying US LNG at four or five times the price paid to the Russians, appreciation of the Euro is unlikely even if the ECB (European Central Bank) tries to emulate the Fed by raising interest rates. This is a classic case of too little too late. So moving capital into Euros does not have brilliant prospects. On the other hand, the Swiss franc has been able to maintain itself amid the fall of the Euro and still is considered a safe-haven currency. Swiss bonds pay too little to be interesting while Swiss blue chip stocks continue to pay dividends.

In consideration of the current geopolitical developments, it could be risky for American investors to turn to China. In my opinion, the PBoC (Peoples' Bank of China) manipulates the exchange rate and will probably try to keep the Renminbi down in order to favor exports. There is also the confrontation between China and the US that is already a reality. Sanctions against Russia have made investment in Russia a perilous undertaking. Severe future sanctions against China are more than likely. Shun the bear and the dragon.