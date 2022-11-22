Karora Resources: After A 59% Run, There Is Still Plenty Of Upside

Jan. 03, 2023
Summary

  • We are already seeing the impact of the Lakewood mill, as Karora had record gold production of 38,437 ounces in Q3 2022.
  • The bonus, and the double bonus.
  • The fair relative value for KRRGF is almost 2x its current price. A $1 billion market cap wouldn't be a stretch, assuming the company hits its targets.
  • I've been particularly impressed with Paul Huet, Chairman and CEO of Karora. He is passionate about the company and has continually delivered.
Gold nugget on top of map of Australia

claffra

In July 2022, I added Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF) to The Gold Edge portfolio as shares had lost 65% of their value from their peak hit less than three months prior and were trading around $2.20. As the chart below

KRRGF chart

StockCharts.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Karora Resources map of operations

Karora Resources

Karora Resources production history

Karora Resources

Karora Resources production 2022-2024 production and cost guidance

Karora Resources

Karora Resources Beta Hunt decline

Karora Resources

Karora Resources Beta Hunt exploration

Karora Resources

Karora Resources nickel

Karora Resources

Kitco 5 year LME Nickel Warehouse stocks level

Kitco

5 year Nickel spot prices

Kitco

Karora Resources

Karora Resources

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KRRGF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

