McDonald's: Great Business That's Unattractively Valued

Jan. 03, 2023 1:35 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)
Acutel profile picture
Acutel
743 Followers

Summary

  • MCD has maintained strong financial performance against the backdrop of a challenging macroeconomic environment marked by inflation and interest rate hikes.
  • MCD has leveraged its brand power to increase prices without losing market share or competitiveness.
  • Management has also done a great job increasing sales through digital, delivery and drive-thru, which are all higher margin channels.
  • The company has been able to grow EPS and dividends through the clever use of buybacks and leverage.
  • The stock however has limited upside due to its current high valuation which is more than double the consumer discretionary sector median.
McDonald"s Debuts A McPlant Burger In Limited Markets

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Analysts expect McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report annual EPS of $9.95 against annual revenues of $23 billion when it reports FQ4 2022 earnings in the next few weeks. This will represent flattish top line and bottom line growth compared with FY

This article was written by

Acutel profile picture
Acutel
743 Followers
We are global investors who invest in good companies at fair valuation and speculate on all else, subject to the risk exposure we can afford

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.