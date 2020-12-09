DexCom: Tremendous Growth Prospects

Jan. 03, 2023 1:52 AM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)ABT, ISRG, MDT
LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • DexCom has enormous runway for growth, not just in its home market - the U.S., but internationally as well.
  • Manufacturing efficiencies could support their international ambitions while supporting margins.
  • Some competitive risks.

Girl with diabetes is reading the glucose levels using device for continuous glucose monitoring in blood – CGM. She shows daily graph on screen. Diabetes type 1. Insulin depend

Dragoljub Bankovic

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system maker DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is trading at a lofty P/E of 141. Some may view this as fair with the company poised to reap considerable revenue and profit gains over the coming years, others

World top countries by diabetes population 2021

Statista

Top 10 countries with diabetes population, 2021 and 2045

International Diabetes Federation

Dexcom valuation

Seeking Alpha

Dexcom analyst rating

WSJ

This article was written by

LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.45K Followers
Long only, focused on high quality businesses with economic moats and solid business fundamentals. Sector and geography agnostic. Long term investment horizon. None of the articles constitute investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. Please consult with a professional investment advisor prior to making any decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.