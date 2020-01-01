Brandywine Realty Trust Has Become Too Cheap To Ignore

Jan. 03, 2023 2:15 AM ETBrandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.16K Followers

Summary

  • BDN has plunged 55% over the last 12 months due to the triple impact of inflation on the stock. I explain this later in the article.
  • BDN is trading at a 10-year low price-to-FFO ratio of 4.5.
  • BDN enjoys resilient funds from operation. Whenever inflation reverts towards its normal range, the valuation of BDN is likely to expand significantly.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Almost four months ago, I recommended purchasing Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for its attractive dividend, which was well-covered by cash flows, and its 10-year low valuation level. Since my article, the stock has declined 25%, to a fresh

https://seekingalpha.com/article/4548124-brandywine-realty-trust-2022-q3-results-earnings-call-presentation

Brandywine business model (Investor Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.16K Followers
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.