Money Supply Growth Turns Negative For First Time In 33 Years

Summary

  • Money supply growth fell again in November, and this time, it turned negative for the first time in 33 years.
  • Since January of 2022, the Fed has raised the target federal funds rate from .25 percent up to 4.0 percent.
  • It should be emphasized that it is not necessary for money supply growth to turn negative in order to trigger recession, defaults, and other economic disruptions.

Stock Market Graph next to a 1 dollar bill

claffra

By Ryan McMaken

Money supply growth fell again in November, and this time, it turned negative for the first time in 33 years. November's drop continues a steep downward trend from the unprecedented highs experienced during much of the past two

YoY Change (by %) in money supply, M2 and TMS/Rothbard-Salerno Measure

M2 Growth Rate Minus TMS Growth Rate

10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Minus 2-Year Treasury Constant Maturity

Federal Funds Target Rate 2004-2022

