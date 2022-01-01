VEON: Looking Over The Deal

Jan. 03, 2023 2:52 AM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON)
Gio Danisi profile picture
Gio Danisi
2.21K Followers

Summary

  • VEON's stock has been hit hard this year due to its exposure to the Russian and Ukrainian telecom markets.
  • Despite this, the company has shown resilience and its valuation is deeply discounted.
  • The potential catalyst for the stock to rise in the upcoming quarters could be the recent announcement of a deal to sell its Russian assets.

High Price Low Value Scale Business Concept

IvelinRadkov

Shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) have experienced a disastrous year, with a decline of over 70%. This is despite the fact that the stock, traded on the Nasdaq, actually saw an increase of nearly 80% in the past two months.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Company's Presentation

Company's Presentation

Company's report

Company's report

This article was written by

Gio Danisi profile picture
Gio Danisi
2.21K Followers
Private “part time” value investor. I've been managing my personal funds since May 2008.As stocks are just pieces of businesses I try to look at mine with an enterpreneurial approach: that's why my portfolio is made-up by 6-8 holdings, which I follow costantly. My holding period is ideally "forever", even though I can't exclude to make some changes from time to time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold a long position in the company through its European shares listed on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.